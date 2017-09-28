BMW is no novice when it comes to connectivity. As early as 2011, it introduced the BMW remote control app for Android and soon added several integrations. Most notable was with Spotify a couple of years ago and then full Android apps integration for the 2016 7 Series. Unfortunately, the automotive company decided to nix Android Auto back in March as it’s planning to build a premium in-car system.

Fast forward to half a year later, BMW and Amazon are announcing their partnership that will deliver Alexa to BMW and MINI vehicles in 2018. Alexa won’t offer a complete digital dashboard system but will only allow drivers to “talk” to Alexa and let it do several special skills while inside the car like play music, control smart appliances at home, call someone, be updated with the news, or check the weather. With Alexa “inside” your BMW, you can practically do anything hands-free.

As with any other Alexa integration, you can access different skills to access other apps. The car’s control display will show different cards depending on your requests. This feature will only be available in Germany, the UK, and the United States mid-2018.

Alexa Automotive’s Vice President Ned Curic proudly said, “Voice is a big part of the future, especially in cars. Using your voice to enjoy the content and interact with your car makes a great driving experience even better. We can’t wait for BMW customers to try this out.”

Voice control has been featured in BMW cars but it’s getting major improvements with Alexa. Expect the BMW Connected skill for Alexa to be better if you’re already enjoying this in-car experience.

SOURCE: Amazon