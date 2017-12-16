This season, we’re forced to attend all the holiday parties and reunions. Our weekends are full of events that will only have you eating and drinking all night. Homebodies may prefer to just be left behind but for those who live to party, every night is an opportunity to well…party! If you’re into hosting parties instead, you may want to prepare your music playlist and start the party without having to worry if guests are having a blast.

One way to prep is this Mixer app ready for Android. We’ve seen the app and we noted it’s designed for comfort a few months after being tested in beta. The newest version is now out on the Play Store and it’s packed with new features. It’s actually an all-new version and in the future, we can expect even faster updates.

You can use the Mixer app across your many devices whether from the smartphone, laptop, or tablet. You can discover more, personalize more, and enjoy Mixer interactivity as you’re supposed to. The Microsoft-developed app now comes with an introductory first-run video, tap-and-hold video previews, plus push notifications. All these help and teach you what to do for the first time.

The app allows easier navigation and discovery. Check out the different tabs: Trending, Following, and Profile. Check out a quick video preview so you will have an idea what you’re about to stream.

The Push Notifications keeps you updated on your favorite streams and streamers right on your mobile device. The Stream Page & Player settings have been enhanced so your viewing can fit your preferences and needs. Some other areas improved are the search history below the search bar, Trending Games viewable on the home page, and Featured streams with auto previews.

Download Mixer from the Google Play Store

SOURCE: Mixer