We don’t think Alcatel will ever run out of ideas for new phones. It was only a couple of weeks ago when three new Nougat-powered phones were released as Amazon Prime Exclusives. Early in the first quarter, the company also unveiled five new ones at the Mobile World Congress. Next in line is set to debut soon from Cricket Wireless. This coming July 21, Alcatel will be unveiling the PULSEMIX as another mid-range Android offering.

The upcoming Android phone will feature a 5.2-inch screen with 1280 x 720p HD resolution, 2GB RAM, 16GB onboard storage, microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 128GB, 1.5GHz MTK 6738 Quad Core CPU, 8MP rear camera (dual tone flash), 2MP front-facing camera (LED Flash), and a 2800mAh battery that can last up to eight hours (talk time) and 560 hours on standby mode. The phone also comes equipped with the standard WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, USB Type C, VoLTE, 4G LTE, and A-GPS. Standard sensors are also available: Light, E-Compass, Proximity, and Accelerometer (G Sensor).

The Alcatel PULSEMIX will arrive in its beautiful Metal Black design, weighing 5.14 oz and 5.75 x 2.83 x .31 inches. The headphone jack is still available so there’s nothing to worry about the phone not being compatible with your kick-ass 3.5mm headset. The device already runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

SOURCE: Alcatel