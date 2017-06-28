Alcatel has recently launched three new models that will be available on Amazon as Prime Exclusive Phones: the Alcatel IDOL 5S, Alcatel A50, and the Alcatel A30 PLUS. These three phones are listed for pre-order with very affordable prices from under $200. Believe it or not, Alcatel is considered as the top five phone maker in North Amercica so you know this brand still has a market. No, it’s not going away anytime soon because millions of people are being served with budget-friendly Android phones.

The new models can be pre-ordered on Amazon and will start shipping on July 10 but Prime members will be glad to know they are offered with $50 discount for each phone. Earlier in March, Alcatel already launched the Alcatel A30 together with the Moto G5 Plus as a Prime Exclusive but now, its Plus variant is ready–the A30 Plus. The phone is being added to the lineup together with the Alcate IDOL 5S and the Alcatel A50.

Alcatel A30 Plus (FRP: $129.99 | Prime Exclusive: $79)

The Alcatel A30 Plus looks similar to the Alcatel A30 but with improved specs. The entry-level device sports a 5.5-inch display, HD resolution, Wide Viewing Angle, front-facing speaker, quad-core processor, 16GB onboard storage, 2GB RAM, and a 3000mAh battery. When it comes to imaging, there’s a 5MP wide angle selfie shooter with LED flash and a 13MP rear camera with OIS. Phone runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

Alcatel A50 (FRP: $149.99 | Prime Exclusive: $99)

A little bit smaller is the Alcatel A50 with a 5.2-inch HD screen, metal back cover, quad-core chipset, 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, front-facing speaker, 13MP rear camera, 5MP front camera, microSD expandable storage, Quad-Core processor, and a 2800mAh battery. The Android 7.0 Nougat platform already supports Google Assistant so you can ask Google to do many things for you.

Alcatel IDOL 5S (FRP: $279.99 | Prime Exclusive: $199.99)

The Alcatel IDOL 5S also has the same 5.2-inch screen and Full HD 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution. The TFT-IPS display panel allows you to view the screen under direct sunlight with no problem. Audio tech is more improved with the dual 3.6-watt front facing speakers while performance can be better with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor and X9 LTE modem. Phone runs on Android 7.1 Nougat which also supports the Google Assistant. Juicing up the device is a 2620mAh battery while it runs on 3GB RAM with 32GB storage.

SOURCE: Alcatel