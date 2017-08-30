The Alcatel A30 that was launched as an Amazon Prime Exclusive a few months ago and now it has a new variant. This is different from the Plus version. This is the A30 Fierce that boasts an impressive display, fast performance, and Amazon Alexa integration. The previous Alcatel A30 was improved to make the device a better mobile companion for the mid-range consumers.

The Alcatel A30 FIERCE sports a 5.5-inch HD display screen with 2.5D Dragontrail Glass, 5MP selfie wide-angle shooter with LED flash, 13MP rear camera with LED flash, 2GB RAM, 32GB onboard storage, and a fingerprint sensor. There’s also a removable 3000mAh battery that is good to give you a whole day’s worth of regular smartphone use. The screen is big enough so you can watch your favorite videos, movies, and TV shows while on-the-go. The wide view angle coupled with the MiraVision color display offers comfortable media viewing. For late-night watching, there is the Night Mode that delivers a dimmer and warmer display.

The phone only has a 32GB built-in storage but a microSD card slot allows extra memory up to 128GB. This one also includes Amazon Music Unlimited so you can enjoy full access to Amazon’s large music library and selection of stations and playlists.

Talking to Alexa is easy with the A30 Fierce. Just double tap the power button and ask Alexa to do things for you like play music, add items to your Amazon shopping list, check the weather, hear the news, or control your other smart home devices.

The Alcatel A30 Fierce is priced at $149 but the mobile carrier is offering the phone for only $79 after all the other promos. The device is now available in-store on MetroPCS.

SOURCE: MetroPCS, Alcatel