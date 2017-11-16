Action Launcher is one of the better supported launchers that you can get for your Android device, if ever you need more options to personalize the user interface. Action Launcher has been regularly updated and now carries a lot of Android Oreo’s new UI features, making them available for smartphones with older Android versions.

In this new update, Action Launcher brings support for Andy Rubin’s Essential Phone. Now that the Essential Phone has had some substantial price cuts, it’s more affordable for consumers and Action Launcher wants to be available for the said phone when people start using it.

Action Launcher also brought its own version of Oreo’s Adaptive Icons to the masses – for a premium price – and now even the folders are adaptive. Adaptive Folders means that the shape of your folders adjust to your currently selected Adaptive Icon scheme. Pretty cool.

If you haven’t tried Action Launcher yet, check out the download link below. Also check the source link for more details on the new update.

