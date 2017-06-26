Action Launcher has treat for you – a huge one at that. The app is getting a huge update, a new (old) name, and a lot of new features. If you’re using Action Launcher as your default, better update it now, you’ll be in for a great surprise. Pretty cool. Let’s see what’s inside.

So on the surface, Action Launcher 3 (as it was called before) will now just be Action Launcher, and it’s getting a spiffy new icon to go with the name change. But under the hood, there are all kinds of new stuff to reflect the launcher’s movement from Lollipop to the future. Like this new animated Google clock icon that was a hidden on Android O, and it seems like nobody knew this was a thing.

By default, Action Launcher will now incorporate the new Pixel Launcher style, so everyone will understand that Action Launcher is committed to bringing the launcher into the future. Users will be getting the sliding All Apps drawer, folder styles, animated caret indicator, and Pixel Launcher’s app shortcuts which uses Google’s official “hold to activate” mechanics, as well as the bubble UI.

Action Launcher is saying that this update is its “single biggest release in years”, so if you have the launcher installed, best that you get it updated right away. It will feel like a totally new app for you. For more info on this huge update – and believe us, there is a whole lot more – check out the source link below.

SOURCE: Action Launcher