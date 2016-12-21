A new update is ready for the ZTE ZMAX 2. However, it’s not the highly anticipated Android 7.0 Nougat but just the next version of the fluffy Marshmallow. The ZTE ZMAX 2 is getting Android 6.0.1 with a November 1 Security patch level. The update requires at least 1.1GB of free storage space so make sure you have enough memory before you download and apply the version.

This particular OS update has just been released by AT&T exclusive to ZMAX 2 (Z958) owners. Usually, AT&T releases an OTA notification so expect to receive one. If you’re impatient and can’t wait to know if it’s ready, you can always check your settings manually. Go to Applications> Settings> AT&T Software Update> Check for update. Verify first if you have the latest software. If you see Baseband version: Z958H01 and Build number: Z958V1.0.0B24, then it is already updated.

There’s no changelog provided but just like Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow for the Galaxy Tab S 10.5, Tab S 8.4, HTC Desire 10 Pro, and its smaller sibling, the ZTE Axon 7 Mini, the ZMAX 2 may receive the NumberSync service if it’s not yet supported. This will be particularly helpful to those who only want to keep one number on several devices.

The ZMAX 2 was first launched with only Android 5.1 Lollipop so this Marshmallow is very much welcome. As with any other software updates, make sure you are connected to a reliable Internet connection and that you have made a backup of your data and contacts.

SOURCE: AT&T