Over a year ago, Boost Mobile introduced the ZTE Tempo with Mexico roaming and hotspot capabilities. It’s not the first time ZTE USA and Boost Mobile teamed up to release a new Android smartphone. There have been others including the ZTE Boost Max+, ZTE Warp Elite, and the ZTE Prestige 2. For this year, ZTE is rolling out the Tempo X for Boost Mobile. It’s the latest budget-friendly prepaid Android handset that won’t make a dent in your budget.

For only $79.99, this unit already runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box. It comes equipped with a 5-inch screen with 854 x 480 pixel resolution, headset audio jack, 5MP rear camera, 2MP front-facing camera, 1GB RAM, 8GB built-in storage, microSD card slot for memory expansion, and a quad-core Snapdragon 210 chipset. Juicing up the smartphone is a 2200mAh battery which is good enough for an all-day standard phone usage.

The ZTE Tempo X is only a small phone with a small screen. It won’t rival those mobile devices coming out lately with bigger screens and smaller bezels but the Tempo X does the job if you want a basic smartphone. It’s a no-nonsense phone that can let you communicate and connect with people, do some basic mobile gaming, or even entertain with the music and videos you can play.

