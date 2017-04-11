A few weeks ago, the ZTE Quartz smartwatch’s photos and details were leaked. That particularly leak has turned out to be true as the Chinese OEM that hopes to make it big in the United States, has expanded to the smart connected wearable arena. Together with T-Mobile, ZTE is launching a new wearable device that is already powered by Android Wear 2.0 out of the box. This means the smartwatch can run standalone apps or download directly without the need for a partner device.

The ZTE Quartz is the company’s first wearable gadget to be released in the US. It’s available only from T-Mobile complete with Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor, Bluetooth, WiFi, cellular connectivity, 1.4-inch AMOLED display, Gorilla Glass 3, 500mAH battery, and an IP67 rating. The latter means the smartwatch is resistant to dust and water so you don’t have to worry about getting it wet or particles getting inside it.

ZTE USA and T-Mobile will start selling the smartwatch this coming Friday, April 14, online on TMobile.com. Select T-Mobile stores will start carrying the device the week after on April 21. As for pricing, it’s affordable at only $192. That’s good enough for a smartwatch that allows you to make calls, send text, share on your social media networks, or stream music among others. It’s really like having another smartphone but this time, you’re wearing it on your wrist.

ZTE is already the second biggest name in the no-contract market and the fourth largest phone supplier in the United States. This entry of the new ZTE Quartz at an affordable price brings the wearable experience to more consumers. There are numerous smartwatch models already but most of them are in the expensive premium category.

ZTE Quartz smartwatch is both stylish and functional. You can always stay connected because your watch is enough. You can leave your phone and not worry about missing any calls or messages. Watch is also customizable. You can change the watch face as often as you like and inter-change the wrist bands. Other specs and features of the ZTE Quartz smartwatch include 4GB RAM, GPS, Google Play Store, Google Fit, and Google Assistant.

SOURCE: ZTE USA, T-Mobile