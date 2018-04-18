ZTE may be facing an issue in the United States but its Nubia line will continue to be prolific. Apart from the Nubia Red Devil gaming phone which is set to launch this April 19, the sub-brand will also introduce a new smartphone in the form of the Nubia Z18. The Z18 mini was already introduced last week with NeoSmart AI and dual cameras so we’re assuming the Z18 will have the same features. This model also follows last year’s Nubia Z17 Lite and Z17 but we know it won’t be the last Nubia device that will be announced in the market.

ZTE Nubia 18 mini isn’t a flagship device but we know many people will want the budget-friendly phone. The specs are good enough for basic smartphone use. As for the Nubia Z18 (model number NX606J on TENAA), this one comes equipped with a 5.99-inch LCD screen, Full HD resolution, 6GB or 8GB RAM, 64GB or 128GB onboard storage, Octa-core Snapdragon 845 processor, Adreno 630 GPU, 24MP and 8MP dual rear cameras, 8MP selfie shooter, and of course, Android Oreo 8.0 Oreo topped by the latest Nubia UI. Battery capacity is said to be 3350 mAh with Quick Charge 4+ tech.

These specs were listed on TENAA recently which means the phone will be announced soon in China. We’ll see.

VIA: GSMArena