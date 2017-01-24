ZTE’s Nubia Z11 wowed the IFA crowd last year in Berlin with its bezel-less display and 6GB RAM. It followed the Nubia Z11 Max and a black gold edition was released in China a few months ago. We haven’t heard much about it since the lighter Nubia Z11 mini S was unveiled back in October. Recently though, it was tested on DxOMark and we’re curious to know how it performed.

The ZTE Nubia Z11 has just been reviewed on DxOMark and the results are underwhelming despite the high RAM. It’s another proof that just because you have 6GB RAM, it doesn’t always mean performance is great. The device only scored 77 on the mobile review site, tied with the Nokia 808 Pureview in ranking.

According to DxOMark, dynamic range in some shots are limited. There seems to be some irregularities on the autofocus, white balance, and even HDR mode that is supposed to be automatic. In low light, there were noticeable autofocus failures during testing. When you record a video (2160@30fps), the results are high resolution but with lots of texture.

The reviewers concluded that the Nubia Z11 delivers stable and good exposure in general. Low noise and good detail preservation can also be observed. Even without any other light source, there is good flash exposure. When using tungsten light sources you will see some color shading which is also visible in outdoor conditions. Flash pictures show visible noise and detail loss.

When it comes to mobile video, you will notice good target exposure, texture preservation, and accurate autofocus especially when lighting is stable. Unfortunately, there is no stabilization. When changing from low- to bright-light conditions, you will notice slow exposure convergence, slow white balance convergence, luminance noise, autofocus failures, and color shading.

VIA: DxOMark