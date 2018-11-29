NASA has finally landed on Mars. Well, it’s only the InSight but we believe this is only the start of something big. The exploration has just begun and we’d like to think the Nubia Red Magic Mars’ arrival as an ode to the program. Not really but what perfect timing for ZTE and the Nubia brand to be promoting the phone at this time. This gaming phone is like no other as it brings back buttons instead of doing away with them.

The Nubia Red Magic Mars boasts 10GB of RAM and 256GB onboard storage. That’s the super edition but everything starts at 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. There are shoulder buttons that we are assuming are for gaming. They’re actualy nicknamed as ‘Mars Triggers’.

ZTE implemented the ICE system here so the phone won’t quickly heat up. The dual heat pipe and convection cooling are effective enough.

The original Nubia Red Magic must be a success that a second-gen follow-up is now ready. The ZTE Nubia Red Magic 2 gaming phone has been teased a number of times and it’s now here.

The Red Magic Mars comes equipped with the following specs and features: 6-inch IPS LCD screen, 1080 x 2160 pixel resolution, 4D Shock system, DTS 7.1 audio with stereo speakers, USB-C port, 16MP camera with f/1.8 aperture (downgrade from 24MP), and an 8MP selfie shooter.

The device doesn’t include a headphone jack but you can use a USB-C/DAC dongle that splits a standard headphone jack and USB-C.

The Nubia Red Magic Mars will be available in China soon: 6GB RAM/64GB model – CNY 2700 ($388), 8GB RAM/128GB model – CNY 3200 ($460), and 10GB RAM/256GB model – CNY 4,000 ($575).

