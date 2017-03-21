ZTE’s Nubia brand recently introduced new smartphones in China. The OEM has revealed the Nubia M2, M2 Lite, and the Nubia N2. We’ll focus more on the M2 and M2 Lite for the obvious reason football fans will love. Nubia’s brand ambassador is back with new devices to show off. Cristiano Ronaldo has the M series phones. We were hoping for the Z17 mini but looks like the company has another thing in mind. We didn’t expect the M2 and M2 Lite but the phones are ready to impress not just the athlete’s fans but also other Android users.

The new Nubia phones boast of a beautiful design and great build quality. They still use the nubiArc concept with 2.5D glass. You may say they are nothing different with older Nubia phones in terms of design but the two appear more polished. They look and feel nice with the smooth texture in either champagne gold or black gold.

Looking at the M2, the oval home button is very noticeable. It features the Nubia red circle which we’re not sure if it offers a special function. Specs of the Nubia M2 include a 5.5-inch Super AMOLED screen, 1080p resolution, Snapdragon 625 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB or 12GB onboard storage, microSD card for expansion, 13MP f/2.0 dual cameras (rear), and a 16MP camera for selfies. Phone is powered by a 3630mAh battery which could be charged via NeoCharge fast charging.

Other features of the Nubia M2 and M2 Lite include VoLTE support, fingerprint sensor at the front, Dolby Surround 7.1 sound, TruSignal Enhancement technology, and USB Type-C port. The 4GB + 64GB Nubia M2 costs 2699 Yuan ($391) while the 4GB + 128GB variant is 2999 Yuan ($435).

The Nubia M2 Lite is the simpler version. It doesn’t have any dual camera system but only uses a 16MP f/2.0 ISOCELL sensor. Battery is only 3000mAh while the there’s only 3GB + 64GB ROM or 4GB RAM + 32GB variant. We’re assuming it will be cheaper than the M2.

