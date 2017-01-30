Last week, we said that ZTE may be reconsidering the Hawkeye phone after lukewarm reception. When we first learned about it, we got excited about the idea although it was still a concept phone. Earlier this year, specs were announced. The first crowdsourced smartphone was almost ready but looks like ZTE wants to do some adjustments.

As expected, not everyone is happy with the concept. Criticisms have been heard left and right especially from those who voted for the $199 phone. ZTE’s VP of Technology Planning and Partnerships Jeff Yee was quick to admit the mistakes. He also asked what high-end specs are important so the team could make some adjustments to the device. From a mid-range phone as originally planned, this one could become a premium device instead.

MobileSyrup happened to interview the ZTE executive regarding the Hawkeye project. From the discussion, Yee reiterated that an affordable mid-range phone was the first plan–something that could be sold and used around the world. However, Yee acknowledged that flagship specs would make more sense. He said the group still have time to change the design and shift directions. The device is crowdsourced anyway so hearing from the consumers first is an important part of the process.

Yee said specs will definitely change but there is no definite decision on whether the product will be removed from Kickstarter and just launch a new one. We’re expecting just a few changes on the specs though and nothing major. The ZTE exec also explained how the eye-tracking works and said that the feature will be available in other future phones. In the next few weeks or months, expect to hear something new from ZTE.

VIA: Mobilesyrup