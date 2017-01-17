We’ve heard of a new product offering from ZTE and we’re actually excited about the first-ever crowdsourced smartphone. If you may remember, ZTE asked the public to name its eye-tracking self-adhesive phone back in November. The name ‘Hawkeye’ was the chosen one but we haven’t heard much about the new Android phone. ZTE did make an announcement during the CES but it’s the Blade V8 Pro.

The time has come as ZTE just formally announced the specs and features of the Hawkeye after several months of crowdsourcing. This phone is a result of Project CSX where ZTE gave the geeks a chance to make their phone dreams into a reality by crowdsourcing. From five final ideas down to one, the Hawkeye project won.

Now we’ve got more information about this Android-powered smartphone. Out of the box, it already runs the latest Nougat. The device is powered by a huge 3000mAh battery and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor. Imaging tech includes dual-rear cameras (12 MP and 13 MP) and optizal zoom. This particular feature is usually found in premium phones already but ZTE managed to squeeze them inside the phone.

You can choose the color and material you want by voting at csx.zteusa.com. From the features to the name to the material and color, ZTE is crowdsourcing the choices of the consumers. This is a new challenge for ZTE but looks like it will be a success as per Chairman and CEO Lixin Cheng.

ZTE Hawkeye Key Specifications:

• OS: Android 7.0 Nougat

• Processor: 2.0GHz Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset

• Display: 5.5-inch screen, 1080p display

• Battery: 3000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0 tech

• RAM: 3GB

• Storage: 32GB (expandable up to 256GB)

• Cam: 12 MP plus 13 MP dual rear cameras with optical zoom lens

• Cam: 8MP front-facing camera

• Connectivity: WiFi, Bluetooth, GSM, 4G LTE, NFC capability

• OTHERS: USB-C charging port, Dual SIM, rear fingerprint sensor, Hi-Fi sound