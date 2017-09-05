Back in February, the ZTE Blade A2 Plus arrived in India via Flipkart. This time, a related variant is available for China–the ZTE Blade A2S. It’s another mid-range Android smartphone that costs only slightly over a hundred bucks. The new ZTE phone is priced at CNY 699 ($107) for the entry-level specs and features. The ZTE Blade A2 comes equipped with a 5.2-inch screen and 1080p display resolution—an upgrade from the older model’s 720p resolution and a 5-inch screen.

Other specs of the ZTE Blade A2 include a 3GB RAM, 32GB onboard storage, microSD card slot for memory expansion, rear fingerprint reader, a 13MP rear camera with 1080p video recording capability, 5MP front-facing camera for selfies, and a 2540mAh battery.

The new Android phone has been sighted on JD.com. The Deep Space Gray version is powered by a 1.3GHz octa-core MediaTek MT6753 processor. ZTE thru JD.com will be releasing the Blade A2 in the Chinese market starting September 8, Thursday.



ZTE Blade A2 Key Specs:

• OS: Android

• Processor: MediaTek MT6753 octa-core chipset

• Display: 5.2-inch Full HD (1080p)

• Dimensions: 146.1×72.6×7.5mm

• Weight: 138g

• Battery: 2900mAh

• RAM: 3GB

• Storage: 32GB onboard storage

• Cam: 13MP with HDR and PDAF

• Cam: 5MP with f/2.2 aperture

• Others: dual-SIM support, Bluetooth, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, 3.5mm audio jack, USB 2.0, rear fingerprint sensor

VIA: JD