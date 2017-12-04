Announced almost two months ago, the ZTE Axon M is now available on Best Buy with a lower price. Pay only $17.49 per month for 30 months (2.5 years) instead of the regular $24.17 monthly fee. You can save as much as $200 on the Android device from the Chinese OEM if you buy and activate a plan from AT&T. We told you the phone was coming to the mobile carrier by November and it’s also available now on Best Buy. The price is already for the 64GB 4G LTE model in Carbon Black.

Full retail price is $724.99. You can also get it for $21.87 monthly for 24 months on AT&T Next Every Year. Some qualified customers may no longer need to pay a downpayment. If you buy the full retail price, there’s still tax at time of sale so please take note.

The ZTE Axom M boasts a dual 5.2-inch TFT touch screen, 16:9 display ratio, 4G LTE speed, 2.15GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 chipset, 4GB RAM, 64GB onboard storage, microSD card slot for memory expansion (256GB max), 20MP front-facing camera, and a fingerprint sensor. The battery is 3180mAh with Quick Charge 3.0 tech.

This is a foldable smartphone with dual screen tech. It’s not foldable as Samsung has been planning but ZTE first turned the idea into reality. When combined, the two screens offer a bigger 6.75-inch display. It looks more like a tablet in Extended mode. What’s also good about this is the Mirror mode that allows you to place the device on the table and view from two sides.

SOURCE: Best Buy