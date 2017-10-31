While it’s not a brand new tech, we rarely see dual-display smartphones in the market and we’re not hearing a clamor for it either. But ZTE is bringing its Axon M device to the US market, specifically to AT&T by November 1 and so we will see how receptive people are to the idea of a mobile device that looks like a small digital book when it’s open. We’ll also find out if they’re willing to spend around $725 to be able to have a device where you can do two different things at the same time on two different screens.

The two displays are identical, with both sporting a 5.2-inch display with 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution. They both have Gorilla Glass Gen 5 on top of it. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor, has 4GB RAM, and 64GB internal storage that can be expanded up to 256 GB through a microSD card. The main camera is a 20MP shooter with PDAF, F/1.8 and image stabilization while the front-facing one works with 4K 30fps videos and even 720p at 240fps at slow-motion. The phone has dual speakers with Dolby Atmos sound playback codec so it should sound nice when you watch your videos or play your music.

But of course, the selling point of the Axon M is its dual display. You get to choose from four different usage modes, depending on what you want to do at that moment. Dual Mode lets you watch videos from one screen and then browse the web in the other. The Extended Mode turns the two screens into one giant display and is nice for watching fantasy or sci-fi movies. The Mirror Mode plays the same content on both screens while the Traditional Mode is when you want to focus on just one screen and so the other is turned off.

The ZTE Axon M will be available on AT&T starting November 1. You can pay $24.17 per month for the next 30 months under the AT&T Next program. It will also be available at AT&T stores starting November 17. We’ll see in a few days how the market responds to a unique device like this.

