Last year, ZTE went ahead of the competition by launching the Axon 20 5G. It was one memorable mobile device because it was the first smartphone in the world to go commercially available with an under-display camera. Its magic was explained and was soon followed by an Extreme Edition. It was recently followed by the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra with a triple 64MP camera system. The under display camera is promised to still be available. As mentioned, the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra is now ready for pre-order.

The ZTE Axon 30 Ultra global variant is almost ready for release. To review, it comes with a cinematic 64MP quad-camera array and runs on a premium flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. The seamless 6.67-inch display offers a 144Hz ultra-smooth refresh rate and 300Hz touch sampling rate.

The smartphone runs on 4600mAh battery with 65W fast charging and offers WiFi 6E and 5G connectivity. The ZTE Axon 30 Ultra also comes with support for 100% DCI P3 color gamut and 10-bit color depth. There are several color options available: Blue, Light Brown, White, and Black.

When it comes to imaging, the quad camera setup includes a 64MP main shooter, 64MP wide-angle camera, 64MP ultra-wide , and 8MP ultra-zoom lens. You can also expect Dual OIS optical stabilization, EIS Stabilization, Moon Mode, Long Exposure for dramatic portraits, and Dolly zoom. The device is listed with a $749.00 price tag on ZTEDevices.com. Choose between the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage of the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage.