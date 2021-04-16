It was only a few months ago when the ZTE Axon 20 Pro 5G’s selfie camera was reviewed by DxOMark. The phone was already opened to see how the under-display camera works. The ZTE Axon 20 5G was the first in the world to have an under display camera and today, we’re learning about a next-generation model—the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra. This is another premium flagship Android smartphone from the Chinese OEM. A couple of months ago, we got excited about the ZTE 30 Pro with second-gen under-display camera to be launching at Mobile World Congress.

The ZTE Axon 30 Ultra is mainly camera-centric. The flagship device comes with a triple rear camera system that consists of 64MP cameras and an 8MP periscope zoom shooter. Imaging technology is more advanced with the Trinity Camera System. The cameras are described as “superhuman” with the slew of innovations and features like better AI algorithm and computational photography.

It is said we are now in the third era of multi-cameras. ZTE and other OEMs continue to work on new features and improvements so expect more will be introduced in the coming days. As for ZTE, it has applied its very own Trinity triple main camera and quad array imaging system onto the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra. The system includes triple main 64 megapixel cameras plus 60X periscope super zoom lens.

Other special imaging features include a portrait main camera, super wide-angle main camera, low-distortion camera, computational photography, Super Night AI algorithm, 8K video shooting, and a Super Moon mode. The phone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile processor and a 4600mAh battery. It features a double curved design for a “real silk” feel while still being scratch-resistant.

Color options include White, Black, Light Brown, and Blue. The phone features a large 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a 300Hz touch sampling rate and a 144Hz high refresh rate. The viewing experience is enhanced with the 10-bit color depth support for 100% DCI P3 color gamut .

The ZTE Axon 30 Ultra runs on Android 11 topped by MyOS11. The price is set at ￥46980 which is around $430. The device will be released in the Chinese market starting April 19 which is this coming Monday. Global release will be next month.