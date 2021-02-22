2021 is coming strong with another camera and display technology that’ll change the superficial design of smartphones. On the sidelines of the more flamboyant rollable and foldable form factors, the under-display camera tech is more for the millennial users who crave a clean UI experience for their multimedia and gaming adventures. It makes for a more practical progression on the overall phone design and ZTE is right there in the mix – as was evident from the Axon 20 5G sporting the under-display camera (UDC) technology.

The second generation of the UDC by ZTE is just around the corner with the Mobile World Congress in Shanghai set to see the bettered version of the tech on the Axon 30 Pro 5G. We are keen to see how they have been able to do that by hiding the hole-punch camera when not in use while still somehow delivering the promise of letting enough light through for the camera sensors.

The reviews of the Axon 20 5G have not been that great as far as front-facing camera quality goes. That is speculated to get a major bump up with the Axon 30 Pro 5G coming on February 23 – probably with a stellar UDC tech that manages to impress reviewers and end-users.

According to a Weibo post by Ni Fei, ZTE President of Mobile Devices, the phone will have the world’s first under-display 3D structured light implementation, one used in 3D mapping for face recognition. The phone will have Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 flagship processor, honing Samsung 200MP S5KGND, one of the best imaging systems out there this year.

We hope that the Axon 30 Pro lives up to the hype that’s been created for quite some time. The UDC tech is something that will be keenly reviewed under the lens by pro reviewers, and things are looking interesting already.