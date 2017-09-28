When talking about augmented reality (AR) games, nothing is bigger than Niantic’s Pokemon GO. Based on the following and the pop culture base, the game has been pretty much historic in most respects. So will take some brave souls to take on Niantic at their game, and Zenko Games are one of the first ones to do it with their new game called “Diamonst”.

As far as we know, Diamonst is an RPG which is set in an AR world – which means that it will take on basic RPG elements but is played in the real world… your real world. Phone in hand, players will discover NPCs and vicious monsters in their own locations. The RPG is single player, but there will be arena combat which will be interesting if it can do better than how Pokemon GO does it.

There are other elements to Diamonst, and if you’re not into arena battles an PvP, you can just go and collect the whole lot of virtual pets that are in the game. There will be a lot in the game, and you can capture them so that they become your companions.

We don’t know how much Diamonst will upset the AR game juggernaut of Pokemon GO, but there is a demo available now via Google Play – you may want to check that out. A full launch is coming soon, in the form of a Kickstarter campaign.

VIA: Pocketgamer