We’ve heard of the ASUS ZenFone AR before but we haven’t really given our attention to it. We’re just waiting for the device to be ready for commercial use. ASUS announced that it has partnered with Verizon offer the ZenFone AR in the US as an exclusive deal. This good news was shared by the Taiwanese tech giant at the Google I/O, giving us a glimpse of the AR and VR phone announced earlier at the CES 2017 and one that is said to be one step ahead of its contemporaries.

ASUS ZenFone AR is ready for both Daydream VR and Tango AR. The two technologies are supported on the new smartphone so you know how this one is expected to work fast and be powerful with its 6GB RAM, 128GB onboard storage, and Android 7.0 Nougat OS out of the box already.

Daydream is Google’s new VR platform while Tango is an augmented reality (AR) system. The latter depends on the device to locate the position of the user relatice to objects and places. It doesn’t need GPS to do that but it can effectively make AR experiences and apps that take advantage of 3D mapping, environmental recognition, and indoor navigation. Compared to the Google Cardboard system, Daydream is more high-quality and is now built into the OS. Daydream-powered devices automatically support virtual reality apps.

ASUS worked closely with Google to develop the ASUS ZenFone AR so we can expect the Daydream and Tango-powered device to impress the mobile market. With Tango, the ZenFone AR receives area learning, depth perception, and motion tracking. You can also try more than a hundred Tango apps. As for Daydream, it’s ready to be used on numerous virtual reality apps listed on the Google Play Store.

The ZenFone AR comes equipped with a huge 5.7-inch screen, WQHD 1440 x 2560 pixel resolution, high-contrast super AMOLED, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8212 chipset, Qualcomm Adreno 530 GPU, 6GB RAM, DTS Virtual Surround Sound, ultra-loud 5-magnet speaker, ASUS PixelMaster 3.0 camera system, Sony IMX318 sensor, and a TriTech Autofocus system.

Verizon will start selling the ZenFone AR next month as an exlusive offering. Pricing is still unknown but expect it to be a bit expensive.

SOURCE: ASUS