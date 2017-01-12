If you’re itching to try a new collectible card battle game for the year, Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links might be a good one to try. If you’re familiar with the anime that the game is based on, you’ll be right at home. The story of the popular Japanese animated series Yu-Gi-Oh! is exactly about a card battle game, so the app is a no brainer for Konami to produce.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links is already popular in its home market of Japan, already getting over 9 million downloads. Konami then decided that it was time to take on the world of collectible card battle gaming on Android, so it launched the game globally. The anime is popular enough that gamers should be familiar with Yu-Gi-Oh!

The trick with any card battle game is to learn the battle system, and the one in Duel Links mimics the system within the animated series. In this, the people familiar with the anime have a little advantage. But even then, the system is pretty much easy to learn. You’ll be using cards, monsters, and characters all found within the animated series.

Konami is facing some big competition in this genre. Blizzard’s Hearthstone is already embedded in the market as probably the top game in this genre, and it will be tough to break into that market. But if people take to the new game easily, then Duel Links might have a chance.

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store