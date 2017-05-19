YouTube VR was launched last year together with the Google Arts & Culture VR apps for Daydream View. After months of testing, the app is getting an important update that makes YouTube VR a more enjoyable experience. Watching videos in virtual reality can be fun but some text comments can be distracting and this time, Google devs removed them so you can watch in 360-degrees.

Now that Google is going full force in AR and VR, it’s about time we also get serious with using such apps because they’re not just for novelty experiences. Virtual reality and augmented reality can soon be a standard part of our mobile lifestyle. Over at the Google I/O 2017, the tech giant announced the update that will hopefull attract more consumers.

The company has high hopes for the Daydream platform and this updated YouTube VR is expected to offer a more immersive experience while still being communal. When watching a video on YouTube VR, you can join other people in watch. It’s like getting into one room and seeing other people watch with you at the same time.

Each person becomes an avatar for identification. There won’t be text comments but viewers are free to comment by voice. Definitely, it’s a new experience worth trying. It puts YouTube-ing into a whole new different level.

Google is said to be introducing more enhancements to the current VR apps available as it continues to develop the Daydream VR platform. The VR system is also being updated to a new version called Daydream 2.0 Euphrates. Not much information on the upgrade but it will also include recording and add streaming of a VR experience via Google Casting.

VIA: SlashGear