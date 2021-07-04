A few days ago, YouTube TV announced their new 4K add on feature that would let users watch 4K videos whenever available. Well, that would work if you had a device that supports 4K of course. If you don’t have one, YouTube TV is offering select subscribers a free Chromecast with Google TV device which definitely supports 4K videos. There’s no indication though as to what you need to do to qualify as one of those select subscribers so you’ll have to wait for an email.

According to Droid Life, YouTube TV subscribers have already started getting emails with this new offer. Basically they are offering a free Chromecast device that already has the Google TV platform. and in the white or snow color. The email has a link to the Google Store and you get a promo code to ensure that when you check out the device, you’ll get it for free. Just like with previous promos, we don’t know what it takes to get one of those emails so you just have to wait until you get one.

This promo is most likely to “celebrate” the arrival of the 4K Plus add-on to the YouTube TV subscription which lets you stream videos in 4K quality among other things. There are also some added benefits like unlimited streaming and DVR recording. The bad news for subscribers is that you need to add $19.99 to your regular subscription, which already probably costs $64.99 at the least. So it may not be that much of a come-on unless you really want to view things in 4K.

The free Chromecast with Google TV offer may be a way to get some people on board but of course, it will only be for those that don’t have a 4K device yet. Still, they would have to add almost $20 to their monthly fees if the 4K aspect will be of any use to them. New users can get the add-on for just $9.99 per month after a one-month free trial, but this price is only for a year. After that, it’s back to the original price.

To be able to get the free Chromecast, you need to be in the United States, an active YouTube TV subscription, and at least one valid payment. And of course, you need to receive that email with the code, which we don’t really know the criteria for getting it.