For those who have smart TVs or devices that support 4K streaming, of course you’d want your video streaming service to support it as well. Finally, YouTube TV is adding that through their new add-on 4K Plus. Aside from support for 4K, there are also some added benefits like unlimited streaming and DVR recording which you can enjoy even if you don’t have 4K devices. However, what is not so good news is that the add-on costs $19.99 per month on top of your already expensive YouTube TV monthly fee of $64.99.

Based on its name, the main feature of the 4K Plus add-on to the YouTube TV subscription is that it supports 4K streaming. Of course, you need to have hardware that supports 4K as well, which a lot of newer smart TVs already do. But because there’s a “plus” in the name, it means it will bring more than just that. For one thing, you will be able to have unlimited streams as long as they’re connected to your home Wi-Fi network. With the base subscription, you’re only allowed up to three simultaneous streams.

Another interesting feature in the 4K Plus add-on is that you’ll be able to save your DVR recordings to your smartphone or tablet so you can watch the show or movie even when offline. This is probably one of the most requested features so it’s good that it will finally be available. Their marketing push for 4K Plus is getting people excited about summer sporting events as you get live sports content like college football and basketball from NBC, ESPN, etc.

Speaking of sports, YouTube TV users also get some new features centered around sports. You will be able to jump to specific moments in your DVR sports recordings and you’ll be able to search for specific sports that you can add to your DVR. Subscribers can also see live medal counts for each country when the Olympic Games star this summer. Select devices will also get support for 5.1 Dolby audio in the coming weeks.

4K Plus will cost subscribers an additional $19.99 which may be pretty steep if they’re already paying $64.99 per month for the basic plan. New users can get the add-on for just $9.99 per month after a one-month free trial, but this price is only for a year.