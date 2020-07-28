Schools in most parts of the world are about to open. Some have already started and we know classes will be online for most students, at least, for the rest of the year. The past few months have been really tough and trying for millions of people around the globe but at this point, we think there is no point in complaining. We just need to thrive and try to live our lives fully. For parents of young children, it’s more difficult because they still have to work while they need to tend to their kids’ schooling.

Google knows your needs that is why it’s offering an improved library that contains more high-quality full-length movies. There are more special videos that will both entertain and enrich the children so you can have peace of mind for a while as you finish work or do other housework.

YouTube Kids remains as a helpful platform that is safe for the children. We knew it has flaws especially when it was first introduced but the team behind it is working harder these days to ensure videos available are age-appropriate.

There have been issues before but YouTube is working to make sure contents are curated by humans and not robots. YouTube’s ‘After School’ program brings more than 100 movies and specials to YouTube Kids. All those videos can make kids’ “after school” experiences more fun and memorable while being entertained.

For the little kids, these shows and characters will be added: Baby Shark and Pinkfong, Oggy & the Cockroaches and Paddington, The Wiggles, Tayo the Little Bus, and Masha And The Bear. Also joining the lineup are the following: Hair Love, Sesame Street’s Elmo’s World News, and BBC Studios’ Hey Duggee.

Check the “Shows” category every Monday, for the next five weeks, as more will be added to the playlist. Exclusive on YouTube Kids, Spookiz will premier from South Korean studio Keyring Studios and WildBrain. You can also expect Disney’s complete series Shook and a couple of Simon’s Cat specials from Endemol Shine.

Check out the following YouTube Originals: SHERWOOD (8 years old and up), Kings of Atlantis and Fruit Ninja Frenzy, Force (5+), and Lockdown (5+). For the bookworms, you can check the Month of Reading (StorylineOnline) that will include read-alongs with Oprah Winfrey, Michelle Yeoh, and Rami Malek.

Summer isn’t over yet so you may want to check Camp YouTube. It’s a “digital learning experience to help parents recreate the fun of summer camp at home”. You can check out content from YouTube Kids and [email protected] site and have your own “camp” at home. Choose any theme you want from arts to sports, adventure, or STEM among others. Virtual learning is also possible with more than 1,200 videos published.