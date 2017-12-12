So you’re in for a rude surprise if you ever tried to watch a movie on your OnePlus 5T via the Netflix app… and wanted it in any HD resolution – because you’d still get it in standard definition. As it happens, the OnePlus 5T will not be able to stream from Netflix, Amazon Prime, Google Play Movies, and other video services in high-definition because of DRM limitations.

With the OnePlus 5T, you get one of the most gorgeous-looking AMOLED screens in a flagship device today – and it is capable of showing content in 1080p. But because the OnePlus 5T’s Widevine DRM security certification is only at Level 3, it can only stream video content in SD resolutions. A device must meet Widevine Level 1 DRM certification to be able to stream in Full HD, 4K resolution or higher.

According to The Verge, a OnePlus spokesperson said that Widevine Level 1 will be coming to the OnePlus 5T soon via a software update, but did not make clear why this was not included in the first place. People in the OnePlus forums are saying that it should have been there in the first place, given that this was a USD$500 flagship phone.

OnePlus has no timeline yet on when the said update is coming. Make no mistake, the phone’s hardware is more than capable of streaming and playing back high resolution video, which is why it seems confusing for the OnePlus 5T to not have this certification out of the box.

SOURCE: OnePlus forums