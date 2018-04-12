One day before its launch, the much-hyped Xiaomi Black Shark gaming smartphone surfaces in the wild in a short hands-on video. The Chinese gadget manufacturer is the latest to jump on the gaming smartphone bandwagon, after the relative success of Razer with its eponymous first gaming smartphone. The Black Shark is expected to be unveiled tomorrow, and we know it’s no accident that this small video has now surfaced in China.

The video below shows the Black Shark in all its glory – front and back – albeit too short for our liking. The Xiaomi Black Shark will most likely look like this, and the three-second video shows a pretty standard smartphone design with the fingerprint sensor positioned at the front. There’s a dual camera setup at the back of the phone, and a glowing light to signal its gaming roots.

The Black Shark is expected to make a splash in the market fully dominated by the Razer Phone as of now. We will not be surprised if more manufacturers jump on this bandwagon. The Black Shark has a green-colored theme and a green logo, maybe to stick close to what Razer is doing. The video shows that the phone might have been sporting a custom case that could have D-pad controls, and could also include a separate battery pack.

That said, we only have to wait a few more hours to confirm whatever Xiaomi has for us with the Black Shark. Are you excited for this new gaming phone?

SOURCE: Weibo