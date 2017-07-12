Xiaomi may no longer be the top Chinese OEM but the company is still doing well in the business. It operates under the Mi or Redmi name but looks like another brand will be introduced in the market this year. This third sub-brand is believed to take on Vivo and OPPO–another two smaller Chinese brands that are proving to be successful as well.

We have no idea about this new brand yet but rumor has it a new device will be introduced soon. A famous celebrity is also believed to be endorsing the upcoming sub-brand that we’re expecting will deliver another Android bestseller. We’re not certain about this one but the image above is rumored to be the first phone offering by the mystery sub-brand.

The device appears to have a sleek black finish, dual cameras on the upper left rear side, and an LED flash on the left. The dual cam setup may remind you of the new OnePlus flagship. There’s what seems to be a U-antenna on the left corner.

We’re feeling positive about this third brand from Xiaomi but we’re also curious as to how the Redmi and Mi brands are doing in the market. Aren’t those two enough already?

Xiaomi is set to launch a new device this week. We don’t think it will be under the new brand but we’re expecting it will be another budget-friendly Android phone with almost premium specs. Could it be the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A we sighted over the weekend? Let’s just wait and see.

VIA: Gizmochina