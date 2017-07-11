Apart from the next-gen Mi Mix, we’ve been waiting for a new Redmi Note to be revealed by Xiaomi. The Chinese OEM is believed to unveil a new smartphone soon under the Redmi Note line as red retail boxes were recently sighted somewhere in China. The photo was published together with some information on the specs of the Redmi Note 5A by Xiaomi.

The new Android phone is listed with a 5.5-inch screen, 1080 x 1920 pixel resolution, 4GB RAM, Snapdragon 625 or 630 processor, 64GB onboard storage, dual rear cameras (12MP + 13MP), and a 5MP selfie shooter.

This Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A is said to be a simpler version of the Note 5 which is rumored to have a 5.5-inch Full HD screen, 3GB or 4GB RAM, 32GB or 64GB storage, Snapdragon 630, Adreno 508 GPU, 16MP rear camera, and a 13MP front-facing cam. The battery is big with its 3790mAh capacity and Quick Charge 4.0 support.

When it comes to connectivity, the upcoming Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 may feature a USB Type-C 3.1, Bluetooth version, and an X12 LTE modem for faster connection. There could also probably be an onscreen fingerprint scanner. The phone runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat topped by the MUIU 9 out of the box already.

VIA: ithome, mmddj_china