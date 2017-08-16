Images of the Redmi Note 5A boxes surfaced last month. The reveal happened before the official launch which has yet to happen and now the new Xiaomi smartphone was once again sighted. It’s now on TENAA which means the device is arriving soon. We still have no information when it will be officially announced but we’re guessing at the upcoming IFA 2017 event in Berlin.

Some specs and features were listed but we find it interesting that there is no Snapdragon 625 processor as rumored before. There is also no 1080p display. The new information we’ve got says there are four models that will be introduced with varying specs and colors.

The new Xiaomi phone will be ready with a 5.5-inch LCD screen with only a 720p display and packed inside a metal body. The phone is 7.3mm thick and will be out in various colors from Black to Silver, Gray, Gold, Pink, Red, Blue, and White. It’s not clear how the four variants will be further different but we’re assuming in the chipsets that will be used and probably the onboard storage and RAM.

When it comes to imaging, we’re expecting the Redmi Note 5A will have a 13MP front-facing shooter and a 16MP rear camera. We don’t think a dual camera setup will be present yet. As for the battery, it might have support for Quick Charge 4.0 technology.

VIA: GSMArena