Your Xiaomi Poco F1 is about to get an update. A Xiaomi India executive shared over on Twitter the MIUI 10 for POCO will deliver 960fps video recording. The new version will also bring super low-light mode so you can take better quality images even when there isn’t enough light. The MIUI 10 for POCO is still in beta though but it should be ready with all the important features. The new user interface dropped earlier in June for the Xiaomi Mi 8, Mi 8 Explorer Edition, and the Mi 8 SE.

We learned in October the MIUI China ROM variant of Xiaomi phones won’t run Global ROM. In India though, the Poco F1 is getting an update as mentioned earlier.

Another change you may notice can be seen under the Settings. You can see an enhanced structure of the ‘Optimize The Apps’ section.

To review the major MIUI 10 features, the UI boasts of AI-based features plus interface cues that make use of full-screen bezel-less displays. Xiaomi explains MIUI 10 is leveraging on AI. It brings major AI features like AI Portrait and AI Preload. Expect dual-camera level imaging and bokeh effect that uses new algorithms.

The update should be available soon. Don’t be surprised if you receive an OTA notification from Xiaomi so be prepared.