Xiaomi has been working on a new smartphone that will make playtime more fun and exciting. The Play smartphone appears to be a fun offering just by looking at the teasers. Well, they’re only posters but they say a lot about the direction of the device. The Xiaomi Play is scheduled to be available on the 24th of December. It will be the Chinese tech company’s Christmas offering for the mid-range category. It may not have a premium price but the phone already comes with a rear fingerprint scanner, dual rear shooters, and a waterdrop notch.

We have little information about the Xiaomi Play but we know the company is working on other models. We don’t think it’s the 48MP camera phone either as it will only have dual 12MP cameras.

Xiaomi Play boasts the following specs and features: 5.84-inch screen, 2280 x 1080 pixel resolution, 2.3GHz octa-core chipset, 8MP selfie camera, and a 3000mAh battery.

When it comes to memory configurations, the Xiaomi Play will be out in three variants: 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, 6GB RAM with 64GB, and 6GB RAM with 128GB onboard storage. Color options are as follows: Dawn Gold, Dream Blue, and Black.

Xiaomi is expected to make an announcement next week so let’s wait and see.

