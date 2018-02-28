Xiaomi is one of the top smartphone manufacturers in global markets, but one thing is missing from its portfolio – the presence of its products in the United States market. But in an interview, a top executive of the Chinese company says that Xiaomi may be well on its way to entering the US market soon, and that it is just “building its resources” for that eventuality.

Xiaomi recently put to paper a deal with global software giant Microsoft in terms of exploring cooperation in the areas of cloud computing, AI and hardware. When asked if this is the signal of the Chinese company finally entering the US market, Wang Xiang, head of Xiaomi’s international business, was cautiously optimistic.

“We always look seriously at the U.S. market. The U.S. market is very important to us but we are very, very carefully building our resources to serve the U.S. consumer,” Wang said in a CNBC interview. The uniqueness of the US market – where people buy phones from carriers – is something that Xiaomi would have to be prepared for.

There is also a lot of anti-Chinese sentiment in the US market these days, but Wang said that he wasn’t worried at all. “We are an internet company, we are very open. Very friendly to consumers, to the people in different countries,” Wang said. “We also have lot of fans in U.S. They keep asking me when do you come to U.S.? I always tell them, we’ll be there.”

SOURCE: CNBC