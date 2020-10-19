To up the ante in the fast wireless charging game, Xiaomi has officially announced that it has developed 80W Mi wireless charging technology. According to the company press, this tech can fire up a 4,000mAh battery full in 19 minutes flat, and that it is a “major leap forward” from the 30W wireless charging the Chinese OEM had introduced last year. This pioneering tech does puts Xiaomi ahead of the others on paper, but there is no information on when the company will bring this technology to a smartphone.

The 80W fast wireless charging, as the company says, can charge a 4,000mAh battery to “10% in 1 minute, 50% in 8 minutes and 100% in just 19 minutes.” In comparison to the company 30W wireless charging, this is almost four times faster. Earlier in March this year, Xiaomi revealed 40W wireless charging only to beat its own best with the launch of 50W fast charging tech in August.

Now the 80W fast wireless charging tech betters that considerably, and when it is introduced, it will change the way we charge our smartphones without the cable clutter forever. The 50W fast wireless charging support was introduced with the launch of Mi 10 Ultra in August. The phone also debuted 120W wired fast charging, but there is no information on if the 80W wireless charging will debut in a phone or as a charger.

Xiaomi believes that it recognizes the importance of battery life and faster-charging options for the future of smartphones. In that direction, the company says, this 80W wireless charging tech is expected to set a new benchmark for the wireless charging industry.