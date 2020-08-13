Xiaomi launched the flagship Mi 10 Ultra and one of the more widely anticipated affordable phones, the Redmi K30 Ultra a couple of days back to mark the company’s 10th anniversary. Now reports are coming in that the Chinese OEM has no plans of selling the two phones outside of the home country. The two smartphones are going to be exclusive to China and may not satiate the fandom outside of Mainland China.

According to GSMArena, a Xiaomi representative has informed the portal that Mi 10 Ultra and Redmi K30 Ultra are exclusive to China and are unlikely to be available globally. Also, the representative has rulled out the possibility of these phones launching under Xiaomi’s other sub-brands such as POCO.

MI 10 Ultra is a 6.67-inch full HD+ OLED display smartphone that features Snapdragon 865 under the hood which is paired with 16GB of RAM. The phone screen has a refresh rate of 120Hz and also has VC liquid cooling for keeping temperature in check while gaming and heavy duty processing.

Running Android 10 and featuring industry leading 512GB UFS 3.1 internal storage, the phone boasts a quad-camera setup with 48MP main camera and 20MP selfie camera. The handset has 4,500mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging (the phone can charge fully in 23 minutes).

Redmi K30 Ultra on the other side has a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display also with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by Dimensity 1000+ processor and comes with 6GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. The handset has a 4,500mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging and features a quad-cam module with 64MP main snapper. On the front, the Redmi K30 Ultra has a 20MP pop-up selfie camera.