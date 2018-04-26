As you may well know, Xiaomi put out its first Android One phone in the Mi A1 last year, which was received warmly by the already huge fanbase that the Chinese manufacturer has. It was the first time Xiaomi users got a taste of stock Android, and they seem to like it. Xiaomi co-founder and CEO Lei Jun has gone on record to say that the company will be making more Android One phones soon, and it may even include the budget Redmi series.

Xiaomi’s phones are already very competitive in the market because they are able to straddle the line between great pricing and competent specs. And with the Redmi line of phones, Xiaomi has provided the Asian and Indian market with budget phones that really perform and punch above their weight class. Xiaomi’s Redmi phones are extremely popular in the Indian subcontinent.

In an interview in Xiaomi’s India HQ in Bangalore, Lei Jun acknowledged that a lot of Xiaomi users seemed to like stock Android, especially users in India. He confirmed that Xiaomi was going to have more Android One devices in the future. He even confirmed that they are willing to put Android One even on the budget Redmi phones.

The Xiaomi Mi A1 was really a breakthrough for the brand, with stock Android providing Xiaomi users with faster updates and an interface closer to AOSP. We’re excited to see what new Xiaomi phones will sport Android One.

SOURCE: TechPP