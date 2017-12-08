The only Xiaomi phone we remember hitting DxOMark was the Mi 5 from last year. The phone performs better in bright light and finished with a score of 79 points. It’s not enough to hit the top ranks so we’re curious if this Note 3 will finally make it. This time, the new phone got a total score of 90.

The phone actually scored a decent 94 on Mobile with fast, accurate, and repeatable autofocus. Test chart exposures in the lab are generally accurate while zoom capabilities are good. Mobile photographers will find the bokeh simulation effect really nice while there’s effective noise reduction in most lighting conditions. What’s not so good are some visible color casts, visible noise in homogenous light, shadow areas in bright light, plus the loss of fine details in low light.

When it comes to taking videos, the Xiaomi Mi Note 3 scored 82. It offers accurate white balance with smooth convergence, generally accurate test chart exposures in the lab, effective stabilisation, fast autofocus performance, and acceptable autofocus tracking. Unfortunately, the frame drops are occasionally visible, there’s variation in sharpness on consecutive frames, and there’s low detail in all conditions.

DxOMark has new protocols and these are already used to test the Xiaomi Mi Note 3. Looking at the previous ranking, the Xiaomi Mi Note 3 is in the same rank as the Google Pixel and the HTC U11 with the same score of 90 which is actually No. 5.

SOURCE: DxOMark