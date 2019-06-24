Xiaomi is preparing to launch the new CC phones. The Xiaomi CC is a new series after the Mi, Redmi, and the Poco. The Chinese OEM is still working on the new phones that are products of the latest collaboration with Meitu. The company is known to be prolific when it comes to introducing new Android smartphones here and there. It may no longer be the No. 1 mobile brand in China but it’s certainly one of the busiest.

Unfortunately, some series will be discontinued. Specifically, the Mi Note and the Mi Max will be no more. The market has been waiting for the Mi Max 4 but there will be no such model according to Lei Jun, CEO of Xiaomi.

In a post on Weibo (Chinese Twitter), the executive shared the bad news. No new Mi Note will be released either. The already independent Redmi brand will not launch a new Redmi Note. This means the Redmi Note 7 is the last. The Mi Max 3 is also the last of the series.

Xiaomi seems to be doing major changes within. We don’t think business isn’t doing well but the company simply needs to improve on other areas and reevaluate the present product lineup. Xiaomi has developed into a tech and lifestyle brand because of the numerous smart products and gadgets the company has introduced to key markets.

In the near future, Redmi and Xiaomi will work separately further apart. The Redmi will be more for budget technologies. Meanwhile, Xiaomi will concentrate on mid-range to premium devices.

Cutting the Mi Max and Redmi Note may not affect Xiaomi because there are other series and replacements. For one, there is still the flagship Xiaomi 9 and 9SE, Xiaomi MIX phones, and the new Xiaomi CC that will target the young generation. Remember, there won’t be any new Note or new Max this 2019. They may not be released next year either. They may be gone for good so let’s just wait and see.