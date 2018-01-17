A new Xiaomi phone is coming. The brand may be challenged by Samsung in India but we’re excited to see the Mi Max 2 successor. We’re assuming it will be called the Mi Max 3 because the Chinese OEM is simple like that when it comes to naming products. An image of new Mi Max phones popped up online. What’s intriguing is that this one will finally have a dual rear camera setup. The original Mi Max and 2nd-gen Mi Max 2 only have their single rear and front-facing shooters.



The Xiaomi Mi Max 3 will be powered by a Snapdragon 635 or Snapdragon 660 processor. It will also feature a 6.99-inch screen with 18:9 display, 3GB or 4GB RAM, 64GB or 128GB onboard storage, 5MP rear camera, and a 5500mAh battery. Nothing has been confirmed yet but the phone may cost CNY 1,699 which is around $265.

The Mi Max 3 can be considered a phablet already because of the massive screen. A spec sheet appeared on Weibo and the features appear to be similar to the Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus. Let’s wait and see for the official launch. We’re hoping it will happen in Barcelona at the Mobile World Congress next February. Hopefully, it will already run the latest MIUI based on Android Oreo.

VIA: Gizmochina