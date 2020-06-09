Xiaomi’s Mi bands have been go-to fitness trackers for mid-range buyers, who believe they get enough features that are otherwise found in high-end wearable trackers. After the success of Mi Band 4 launched last year, Xiaomi is set to launch the next-generation wearable – the Mi Band 5 on June 11. The band is one of the most anticipated fitness trackers to roll out this year. With the official announcement of a release date, the long wait for anxious fans is going to end soon.

Xiaomi has confirmed that Mi Band 5 will be announced on June 11 and it will go on sale in China starting June 18. According to images of the new band shared by Xiaomi on weibo, the band will be available in black, red, green, and yellow color variants. The new Mi band is expected to get a larger OLED display, magnetic charging and a new blood oxygen tracking (Sp02) sensor, which is a useful addition for wearers who want to keep tab on their breathing and stress levels.

It is believed that Mi Band 5 could for the first time get Alexa support. It is also alleged to have menstrual cycle tracking feature, which is becoming a custom in wearable fitness trackers. Reportedly, the China variant of the band will get NFC support, though global version is expected to roll out without NFC.

Considering that the Mi Band 5 announcement in June in China is well in line with Xiaomi’s launch of the Mi Band 4 in June 2019. This can be a hint that the global launch of the wearable is on the cards soon. Indian users could have to wait a little longer, considering the Mi Band 4 was launched in the country in September last year – which could be the tentative time when the Mi Band 5 could be announced in India.