Xiaomi’s Global Launch of the new Mi A2 has finally happened. The event was a first for Xiaomi to have a global launch which was held in Madrid, Spain. The Chinese OEM recently announced the smartphone together with the Mi A2 Lite. We didn’t expect the lite variant but at least we have two choices now, depending on your budget and mobile needs. The duo follows last year’s Android One phone offering and we’re excited to know how the two are similar and different from each other.

The Xiaomi Mi A1 was the company’s best-selling phone from last year. The Android One needs a follow-up and we’re expecting the next-gen will also be a success. Last year’s Mi A1 was Xiaomi’s first ever dual camera flagship smartphone. The Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite will come in different RAM and storage variants plus improved specs and features.

Expect the pair to be available in key markets like Spain, Italy, and France this July and August. Other global markets will receive the phones in the coming months so wait for local announcements in these countries:

Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite



The Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite 32GB with 3GB RAM is priced at €179 which is about $209 in the United States. Meanwhile, the 64GB/4GB RAM variant costs €229 ($267). These are mid-range prices alright.

The phone boasts a 5.84-inch LCD screen, 19:9 aspect ratio, dual 12MP + 5MP rear camera system, 5MP front-facing camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, and a 4000mAh battery. There’s a wide notch and we’re not surprised. Color options include Gold, Black, and Blue as seen in the photos below.

Xiaomi Mi A2

The Xiaomi Mi A2 may look similar to the Lite at first but this one doesn’t have any notch. We’re scratching our heads here because the Mi A2 still looks like the Mi A1–still with a large forehead and chin. The only difference is the orientation of the rear cameras–horizontal on the A1 and vertical on the A2.

The Xiaomi Mi A2 is available in three versions: 4GB RAM/32GB storage, 4GB RAM/64GB, and 6GB RAM/128GB storage. Prices are as follows: €249 ($290), €299 ($350), and €349 ($408).

Xiaomi’s latest flagship smartphone runs on a 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset and Android One. It features a dual 20MP + 12MP rear cameras and a 20MP selfie camera with Selfie light and AI Bokeh. The main camera system uses Super Pixel technology that combines four pixels to create an even bigger pixel. Light sensitivity is improved to ensure high-quality images all the time. We can consider this a powerhouse when it comes to mobile photography as proven by a higher AnTuTu benchmark score of 140,000 which is way better from the Mi A1.

Other features include a 5.99-inch FHD+ 18:9 display, 1080 x 2160 pixel resolution, Gorilla Glass 5, and a USB Type-C port. Sorry, there’s no more 3.5mm headphone port. The phone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo.

Note that this Xiaomi Mi A2 is the same as the Xiaomi Mi 6X in China. There is no notch so don’t expect a bezel-less display, just more advanced specs and features.

SOURCE: MIUI