An update for the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite was released the other day. It was a partial rollout on random OTA basis according to the Chinese mobile OEM. It was pushed in phases for V11.0.2.0.QDLMIXM that already contains Android 10. If you own a Mi A2 Lite, expect an OTA to arrive but if you cannot wait, you can always check manually by heading to Settings> System> System Update. You may need a little more patience because that’s normal for phased rollouts.

The Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite is almost two years old but the OEM hasn’t forgotten about it. It received Android 9 Pie the same year it was launched but it’s only now a follow-up is made available. So Android 10 arrives for the Mi A2 Lite but unfortunately, there are some issues that must be fixed.

When rebooting or restarting, clicking on the ‘Restart Now’ option after the Android 10 OS update was installed will restart the phone. Once on, an Android One screen is shown followed by random pixel lines. They’re not permanent though as they began disappearing slowly.

A certain redditor (@FailGamesMC) shared his experience. He also disclosed the smartphone continued to boot loop and he couldn’t turn off the device. He tried fixing the problem by updating again but the same thing happened.

As a fix, another redditor (@pxqy) suggested boot must be done in fastboot mode using the fastboot utility. This sets the other boot slot to active. Others have tried the solution and it actually worked. Problem solved.

If you are planning on updating your Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite to Android 10, don’t worry about the boot issue you may encounter because there is a fix. We’re hoping though Xiaomi still looks into this issue officially.