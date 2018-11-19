Exactly a week ago, we mentioned the Xiaomi Mi A2 Android 9 Pie would be rolling out. The Beta ROM was made available and now it’s ready for most Mi A2 phone owners, at least, those in India. If you own a Xiaomi Mi A2, expect to receive the new build any day now. The Pie will be served, complete with new features inside including adaptive battery and brightness plus simpler ways to navigate the smartphone. Apps and actions will be recommended based on your context and previous behavior.

The update is about 1067 MB in size. Feel free to download and install the new build.

Xiaomi’s Mi A2 runs on Android One but with the latest update, it will receive Android 9 features and functions. It’s different in the sense it doesn’t run on MIUI.

The Android One on the Mi A2 means the OS isn’t cluttered with bloatware. It’s simpler but with the addition of Android Pie so it’s more powerful.

As we noted last week, some upgrades also include filled-in navigation buttons and alternative navigation gestures. Bugs may still be uncovered but be prepared to take note of them and report to Xiaomi or Google as feedback. Hopefully, the problems will be fixed before a more public and wider release.

SOURCE: MIUI