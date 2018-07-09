It’s officially summer in other countries and regions and so we’re expecting new devices to roll out soon. We’ve been saying next-gen Xiaomi Mi A2 and Redmi phones are arriving soon but so far, we only have leaked images and a TENAA document. The Xiaomi Mi A2 aka the Mi 6X is said to feature an 18:9 display and dual rear cameras. We’ve been expecting this model to arrive in key markets such as Spain and India, as well as, other regions as an official global phone offering.

The Xiaomi Mi A2 will be announced in Spain this coming July 25. That’s ahead of the August 9 launch of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9. Not that the two will directly compete but definitely, the two will be compared in the coming weeks.

The phone is believed to be available in Gold, Black, Blue, and Red as featured on TENAA. Memory options also vary. There will be a 4GB RAM with 32GB onboard storage, 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, 4GB RAM with 128GB storage, plus a higher-end 6GB RAM with 128GB built-in storage.

The Xiaomi Mi A2 will sport a 5.99-inch IPS LCD screen, 2160 × 1080 Full HD+ resolution, 18:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass, 2.2GHz octa-core processor, Adreno 512 GPU, 4GB or 6GB RAM, 32/64/128GB storage, 12MP and 2MP dual rear cameras, 3.5mm headphone port, 20MP selfie camera, and a 3010mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 technology. The phone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo but we’re certain it will receive Android P once ready. The usual connectivity options are applied: dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-SIM card slot, Bluetooth 5.0 with LE, USB Type C port, and GPS/A-GPS+GLONASS.

