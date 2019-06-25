Xiaomi is busy working on several new smartphones. Next in line is the Xiaomi CC and Xiaomi CC9. The Redmi Note and Mi Max series will be discontinued but a new series, the CC will also launch. The former top Chinese OEM has always been prolific when it comes to smartphones. It introduces great innovations in the mobile industry that others have only started to look into. Xiaomi’s 2019 flagship, the Mi 9, has been making waves in the market right now and it may be more attractive as the display can be updated to 84Hz. It’s not 90Hz like the Nubia Red Magic 3 but the refresh rate is good enough.

The upgrade can be done via a mod. Thanks to one XDA developer for coming up with the mod that will allow the Mi 9 to compete with the OnePlus 7 Pro. The latter did well on DisplayMate with the 90Hz refresh rate and 1440p resolution. The Xiaomi Mi 9 can reach almost the same display quality with the added refresh rate.

Xiaomi Mi 9 must be unlocked first if you want to update the display refresh rate. A few modifications will make the phone reach 84Hz but do note this move can damage the display. We guess it’s fine given it’s only an update on the software and not hardware.

The Xiaomi Mi 9 with 84Hz is definitely possible but it won’t be in its ideal condition. It’s overclocking the display which is actually a common occurrence. Make sure you know how to install the mod and understand coding. You may need to do a few tweaks here and there.

Here’s how to install the mod as per the XDA developer:



> download the Lanthanum System Toolbox APK and the modified dtbo image file

> choose partition and export image to create a backup (can be renamed)

> select dtbo> flash image> modified dtbo image

> reboot

Many Mi 9 phone owners have already tested the mod on Xiaomi.EU ROM and it works. There is no major issue reported yet except for a slight green tint. It’s nothing too noticeable or damaging so it should be okay.