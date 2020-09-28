Xiaomi Mi 10T series is all set for a global launch on September 30 and pretty understandably, there are leaks of the specifications and design renders in the cloud. These phones are more or less the same with some minor differences to make the Pro version different from the basic 10T. Basically, the differentiation comes in the form of the primary camera sensor, the storage options, and the color variants.

The revelation comes courtesy tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, who took to the Twitter platform to share what he knows of the two devices. Both the phones will have a 6.67-inch display (20:9 aspect ratio) with a hole-punch camera. The difference being – Mi 10T has an IPS LCD screen while the Mi 10T Pro version sports an OLED panel. As compared to the Mi 10 series, the duo will ditch the in-display fingerprint scanner for the side-mounted scanner. They’ll also have the customary face unlock option.

People who consume a lot of multimedia content on their smartphones and play games will be intrigued by the 144Hz refresh rate screen. This is good news as the devices will have a beefy 5,000mAh battery to match the power-hungry refresh rate. As compared to the Mi 10 series with insane 120W charging, the wired charger will be a 33W fast charger this time around.

Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro will have a slightly different camera configuration with both skipping the telephoto camera sensor which is a bit disappointing. Mi 10T comes with a 64MP primary camera, 13MP ultra-wide lens, and 5MP macro lens. On the other end, Mi 10T Pro has the 108MP primary sensor with OIS and the other sensors are the same as the 10T. For the selfie shooter too, the devices share the same 20MP sensor.

According to the leak, both the smartphones will have the Snapdragon 865 SoC and LPDDR5 8GB RAM. Other hardware that’s identical for the two includes – NFC, Bluetooth 5.1, Dual SIM support, dual stereo speakers with HD audio support, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front and back. Both will weight 218 grams, so no distinctions there either.

The Mi 10T model will come in 8GB/128GB storage options while the Mi 10T Pro gets the 8GB/256GB storage variant too. As for the color options, Mi 10T Pro will have three – Black, Blue, and Silver while the Mi 10T misses the Blue color option. According to rumors, the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro phone will carry a price tag of around $800 or more. There is no word on the price of the sibling yet.